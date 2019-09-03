|
|
Dolores (Migdal) Maloney, age 88, of Saratoga Springs, New York, and formerly of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Erie,, on October 8, 1930, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Shemenski) Migdal.
An accomplished pianist, Dolores studied with the Louisiana Arts Conservatory, receiving classical pieces through the mail. (She entertained family and friends well into her 60s whenever a piano was nearby.) In her early 20s, Dolores modeled on local TV for a department store. She would leave the studio and find young boys waiting for her autograph! She was employed at Metropolitan Life in the mid 50s, where she was introduced to Daniel Maloney, her boss's son, whom she married in 1958.
Dan's job as an FBI special agent took the newlyweds to Oklahoma on assignment where they had Danny in '59. The next two moves brought three more children: Darren born in North Carolina in '62, Ann and Maureen born in New Jersey in '63 and '67 after the FBI transferred Dan to New York City. Unfortunately, Dolores tragically became a young widow in '71, when Dan passed away from cancer.
Dolores remained virtually on her own in New Jersey to provide a stable home for her young family, a sacrifice recognized and appreciated by her children. Every year for decades she drove the 430-mile trip to Erie to maintain the bond with extended family. Dolores worked as an administrative assistant for companies such as Lipton and Western Union in New Jersey. She traveled to Europe in the 80s and Australia in 2009 when her son Danny worked for the Zoos Victoria in Melbourne. At 75, she retired and moved to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. in 2009, to be close to her daughter Ann's family.
Always the beauty with deep faith and an optimistic outlook even in the face of hardship, Dolores would assert as her motto: "You can't always stop bad things from happening, but you can control how you react."
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Maloney, and her sisters: Clara Tomczak and Marian Fracassi.
Dolores is survived by her children: Daniel Maloney and his wife Laura of Jacksonville, Fla., Darren Maloney of Hawthorne, N.J., Ann Frankowski and her husband Dan of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Maureen Maloney of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and grandchildren: Joseph, Thomas and Lauren Frankowski, and Matthew and Samantha Maloney.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and may attend prayers there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 3, 2019