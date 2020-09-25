Dolores Cagnoli, age 85, formerly of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her residence in Marlboro, N.Y.
She was born in Erie, on February 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Roman and Josephine Wienczkowski Andrzejewski.
Dolly started her career at St. Vincent Hospital and was further employed at Wolff's Department Store and Kmart; and worked as an operating technician at Wyoming Community Hospital in Warsaw, N.Y.
As a member of St. Mark's Evangelist Church in Lawrence Park for many years, Dolly was a Eucharist Minister and volunteered with Food Ministries, Parish Action League, Marriage Encounter and Cursillio; she was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Italian American Women's Association, St. Mark's Breakfast Club, Small Christian Community Group and Erie Civic Music Association.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and known to most as "Dolly" or "Mom." She enjoyed getting together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as often as possible. Dolly enjoyed going to Bauer Brigade card club with her good friends, movies, bowling, ceramics, dancing and going to various casinos. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband visiting out of state family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Patrick Thomas Cagnoli in 2010; two sisters, Florence/Stanley Majczyk and Rose/David Sprickman; and four brothers: Harry/Connie, Roman/Ethel, Thaddeus/Beverly and Richard/Theresa Andrzejewski; as well as her in-laws, Dominic/Dorothy Cagnoli and Carol Machinski
Dolly is survived by her children, Cynthia Candidus (James) of Marlboro, N.Y., Pamela Norcross (Daniel) of Attica, N.Y., Karen Dame (Lawrence) of Gloucester, Va., Stephen Cagnoli (Francie) of Galloway, Ohio, and Michael Cagnoli of Erie; and her 23 grandchildren: Peter Candidus, Dr. Jason Norcross (Julie), Joshua Norcross (Erin), Jerod Norcross, Daniel Norcross, Gary Norcross, Darin Clark, Katie Clark, Christopher Dame (Kristy), Lucas Dame (Heather), Corinne Lowman (Zach), Philip Cagnoli (Maggie), Eric Cagnoli (Brianna), Kristen Kohler (Kaleb), Kyle Cagnoli, Amber Reyes (Stephen), and Breanne Ausby (Alanzo); as well as six great-grandchildren, Maddox and Maya Norcross, Colin and Avery Cagnoli, Cole Cagnoli and Scarlett Ausby. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins; and dear childhood friend, Margaret Filipowski and her son, Jim, both of Erie.
Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., in Erie, on Sunday, September 27th, from 2-6 p.m., and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 695 Smithson Ave., Erie, on Monday at 10 a.m. with Father Thomas Trocchio, Celebrant. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Hudson ValleyHospice, 400 AaronCourt Kingston, NY 12401, or to your local food bank.
.