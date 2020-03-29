|
|
Dolores I. (Rogala) Fitzgerald, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Twinbrook Medical Center.
She was born on December 17, 1945, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late George and Eva (Romansik) Rogala.
Dolores worked at Arconetics Building Maintenance Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Fitzgerald; a brother, George Rogala Jr.; and a sister, Rose McLaren.
Arrangements were private and were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020