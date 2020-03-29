Home

Dolores I. (Rogala) Fitzgerald


1945 - 2020
Dolores I. (Rogala) Fitzgerald Obituary
Dolores I. (Rogala) Fitzgerald, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Twinbrook Medical Center.

She was born on December 17, 1945, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late George and Eva (Romansik) Rogala.

Dolores worked at Arconetics Building Maintenance Inc.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald Fitzgerald.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Fitzgerald; a brother, George Rogala Jr.; and a sister, Rose McLaren.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Fitzgerald; a brother, George Rogala Jr.; and a sister, Rose McLaren.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020
