Dolores Irene Schneider Morrow


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Irene Schneider Morrow Obituary
Dolores Irene Schneider Morrow, 88, of Mooresville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Accordius Health, Mooresville. Born on August 10, 1930, in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie Kapella Schneider.

Mrs. Morrow was a homemaker. She was a member of First Church of the Covenant, Erie, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morrow; and an infant granddaughter, Bryn Elizabeth McGee.

Mrs. Morrow is survived by her children, Thomas Morrow (Kathy), of Gibsonia, Pa., Laurie McGee (Michael), of Mooresville, N.C., and John Morrow (Peggy), of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Matthew McGee, Hilary McGee Hurl, Christopher Morrow, Brian Morrow, Gregory Morrow, Andrew Morrow, Jillian Morrow Mason, Robert McGee, Zachary McGee and Sarah Morrow; and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Morrow family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
