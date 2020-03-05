|
|
Dolores "Dee" Brewster, age 85, of East Springfield, was called home by the hand of God on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, Erie, Pa., with her family by her side.
Dee was born in Louisville, Ky., on November 24, 1934, the daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Etta (Vessels) Ammon.
Dee raised five wonderful children and retired from the Floral Department of the Giant Eagle Summit Branch Store in 2008. She was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and had belonged to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and Springfield Mother's Club. She loved working at the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department Carnivals every year, where she would always be found working at the red eat building. She loved to play bingo and was a wonderful baker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Brewster; and two sisters, Evelyn Gootee and Margaret Ammon; an infant brother, Robert Ammon; and a lifelong friend, Norma Foletti.
She is survived by her children, Debra Greenslade (Jim Pyle) of Albion, Denise (Steve) McInchak of Lake City, Dennis (Christine) Brewster of Platea, Kevin (Lynn) Brewster of N. Canton, Ohio, and Karen Brewster of Bethlehem, Pa. She will also be missed by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, at 11883 Main Street, East Springfield, Pa., on Thursday, March 5th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday at 11 a.m. with Father Scott Detisch. Dee will be laid to rest in the Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield, privately.
Memorial donations in memory of Dee may be made to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 79, East Springfield, PA 16411.
Please visit www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020