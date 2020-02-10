|
Dolores J. Hammill Reitz, age 87, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 13, 1932, daughter of the late James and Nellie Rudolph Hammill.
Dolores was an active member of St. Luke R.C. Church. She had a very strong faith, never wavering. She was the former partner and owner of Reitz Construction along with her husband and sons. She had also worked as a nurse's aide in various facilities and was devoted with a mother's love of her daughter Cindy, who has cerebral palsy. Dolores was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. The cross on the top of the church is dedicated to Heidi.
Dolores was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was very family-oriented, and loved family gatherings. Family was her strength. They have fond memories of Dolores dancing with their father.
Dolores is survived by three daughters, Sandra Patterson of Tennessee, Cindy Reitz of Erie and Anna DePoint (Paul) of Clymer, N.Y.; three sons, James Reitz (Charlotte) of Millcreek Twp., Joel Reitz (Patricia) of North Clymer, N.Y., and Anthony J. Reitz III (Deborah) of Millcreek Twp.; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Reitz, Jr., who was the love of her life for 62 years, five months, and three days; her daughter Heidi Reitz; and three sisters, Ruth Kitts, Shirley Eddy and Joyce Lashinsky.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Home Adult Daycare Program for the wonderful care given to Dolores.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Luke R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2020