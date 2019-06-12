|
Dolores J. Hook, of McKean, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview. Dolores was born in Erie, on October 11th, a daughter of the late John and Angela Jambliter. Dolores wished to remain ageless, merely a person of long life rich in endeavors, kindness, and devotion to all around her.
Mrs. Hook was preceded in death by her late husband, John T. Hook III, former Naval Commander of the U.S. Naval Reserves and two sisters, Judith A. Arnone (John) and Carolyn J. Leonardi (Cecil).
From her early years, Dolores had a zest for life that expressed itself with the opening of a fine jewelry and antique shop (Hooks Gallery), which has remained in business for nearly 50 years. Also, with her husband, John, they operated a cider mill on the premise that was famous for its apple cider. In addition, she also was an FFL (Federal Firearms License) owner of Her Gun Shop for the last 21 years in the same building.
Dolores Hook will always be known as a fine lady – stylish, colorful, and charitable to all the less fortunate. Her warm smile and twinkle in her eye, will be sadly missed by many.
She is survived by her son, Mark DiCorpo (Debra) of Fairview; granddaughter, Renee DiCorpo (significant other Adam Yochim) of Erie; nephews, John Leonardi (Darlene) of Fairview and John Arnone (Karen) of Erie; niece, Linda Leonardi of Erie; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; also, the love of her life, her Maltese "Precious," who certainly had a huge impact on helping Dolores cope with the loss of her sight and always being by her side.
A special "thank you" is given to the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for caring for Dolores during her stay, especially Darlene Leonardi for her patience and compassion for Dolores daily. Dolores's family would also like to thank Dr. Gary Brotherson (Linda) for their many years of treating Dolores with her glaucoma and their friendship, and also, to her caregiver Courtney for her many months of special care and patience given to Dolores while she remained at home.
Dolores is with our Lord now and with those dear who have gone before her. We celebrate her long life and ask anyone viewing this to cherish their family and friends. Peace be among us all.
Friends are invited to call at Holy Cross Church, 7100 West Ridge Rd., Fairview, on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of a memorial mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at Trinity Cemetery. Memorials in Dolores's memory may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Brugger Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
