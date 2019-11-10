|
Dolores Kostek Jagodzinski, 93, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East.
Dolores was born in Erie, on August 24, 1926.
She grew up with two brothers and two sisters in the Marvintown section of the city, She was the daughter of the late John and Theodora Jalosinski Kostek. Her family ran a tailor shop on Parade Street. Dolores was raised as a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, where she attended grade School. She then graduated from Academy High School.
During the World War II years, she worked as a secretary at General Electric in Erie and for the U.S. Navy. Dolores wed Harry Jagodzinski in 1949, at Holy Trinity Church,
The couple became members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Erie and raised six children in the parish. Dolores was a dedicated member of St. Joseph's Rosary Society and an active member of the parish prayer line. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister.
For many years Dolores was a volunteer at St. Mary's Home. She said the Rosary and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin. She enjoyed baking, sewing and working with ceramics. She also attended daily Mass and received communion at St. Joseph's for many years, and made pilgrimages to Fatima in Portugal.
Dolores loved Harry with all her heart for 70 years. The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary this past summer.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Larry Anderson, sisters Angel Zukowski (Stanley), and Marie O'Hern (Jim) and brothers Edward Kostek (Florence) and Theodore (Margie).
Harry "Bob" and Dolores raised six children in the Catholic faith. Dolores is survived by her husband Harry and their six children James (Mary K), Christine Anderson, Rosanne Jaworski (John), Thomas (Darlene), Robert (Kristin) and John. She was a loving and caring grandmother to ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Her faith and her family were her most treasured gifts.
Dolores' family thanks the staff of St. Mary's Home for the loving care she received during her stay.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church Bread of Life on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, or to St. Joseph Church, or to the Carmelite Monastery.
