Dolores Kubiak Baldwin, 90, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Rose Swicki Kubiak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Thaddeus Baldwin, Jr.; her son, James Baldwin; her six brothers, Edward, Jerry, Chester, Benny, Joseph, and Leonard Kubiak; and her best friend, Jean Steinhoff.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Krotoszynski and her husband Ed, of Erie, Carol Salyers and her husband Thomas, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her son, Mark Baldwin, of Erie; her eight grandchildren, Erin, Casey, Kari, Christopher, Jordyn, Heather, Matthew, and Sarah; her brother, Richard Kubiak and his wife, Susan, of Fairview; and many nieces and nephews.
Dolores graduated from Academy High School in 1947. She worked as a bank teller at First National Bank and a shirt presser at Chido's Cleaners. Dolores was a past member of Holy Rosary Church and the Siebenbuerger Club, where she enjoyed her Friday evening fish dinners. She enjoyed bingo, camping, spending time with her family and loved her pets.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service there are 7 p.m. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020