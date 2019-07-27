|
|
Dolores L. Mennini Meeker, 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born May 17, 1936 in Erie, a daughter of the late Paul and Pia Serafini Mennini.
Dolores was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She had a long career at Union Bank and later Mellon Bank.
She enjoyed playing tennis, golfing and bowling. She loved movies and greatly enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she cherished every moment she spent with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, William M. Meeker; three brothers, Paul, Richard, and Donald Mennini; and one sister, Elizabeth Mennini Gigliotti.
She is survived by her son, Bill Meeker and wife Karen of Erie; three grandchildren, Alec, Eliot, and Erin Meeker; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made the , 3025 French St, Erie, PA 16504, or to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 27, 2019