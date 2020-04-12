|
|
Dolores "Lucky" Stewart Ritchie, age 67, of Erie, Pa., transitioned from this life at home, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after fighting a brief illness. Dolores was born in Bolivar County of Mississippi, on April 2, 1953, to the late Sadie Mae and Robert Rose and moved to Erie, Pa. as a young girl.
Dolores graduated from Academy High School in 1965. She was employed at the Bayfront NATO Inc., Martin Luther King Center, for several years. Her passion was knitting and gardening. When she wasn't knitting or gardening, she enjoyed playing and teaching children sign language.
Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother Anthony Rose, sister Beatrice Rose Thompson, and sister-in-law Loretta Watson.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her loving husband of 17 years John D. Ritchie, Jr., three daughters, Denise Alexander and Tabitha Lindsey, of Erie, Pa., and Erica Stewart of Pittsburgh, Pa., four sons DeWayne Stewart Lloyd of Cleveland, Miss., and Marvin Stewart Lloyd, Andre Jenkins, and Dolorean Stewart of Erie, Pa., 32 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother Willie Watson of Chicago, Ill., and one sister dear to her heart Michelle Rose of Erie, Pa. She is further survived by ten stepchildren, many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are private. Professional services are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020