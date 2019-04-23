Home

Dolores M. (DeCosmo) Berarducci

Dolores M. (DeCosmo) Berarducci, age 87, of Erie, passed away at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Md., on October 10, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Kaniecki) DeCosmo.

Dolores was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace parish. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and later in life, attending her OLP Senior Luncheons. Over the years, she worked as a waitress at various restaurants and also had a private cleaning business.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Marie, Frank, Edward, James, William, Robert, Victoria, Lorraine and Frances.

She is survived by five children, Frank Berarducci, wife Ruth Ann, of Jamestown, N.Y., Craig Berarducci, of Erie, Richard Berarducci, of Phoenix City, Ala., Keith Berarducci, wife Cynthia, of Erie, and Kimberly Biletnikoff, husband Ephriam "Tiger," of Colorado; ten grandchildren, Laura Ann, Trevor, Anthony, Ashley, Nari, Daniel, Matthew, Taryn, Jocelyn and Lilianna; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Wilcoxen, husband Jack of Easton, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019
