|
|
Dolores M. "Dutch" (Miller) Grega, 90, of Girard, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor West.
Dolores was born August 21, 1928 in Lawrence Park, a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Bessie Case Miller.
She graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1947. Taking care of her family as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her priority throughout her life.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a Girl Scout leader in Girard for 14 years and a member of the Top Club Inc. and local sewing clubs. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association and the Retreads Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married June 29, 1948 in Girard, Daniel Francis Grega in 2013, a son, Joseph D. Grega in 1997; two brothers, William Miller and Peter Kemling; a sister, Luella Papson; and her stepfather, Peter A. Kemling, also a grandson, Kirk Grega.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana M. Long (Dennis) of Cranesville and Pat J. McGuire (Tim) of Waterford; a brother, Frank Kemling of Girard; a sister-in-law, Janet Kemling of East Springfield; a niece, Sandra Saliga (Richard) of Girard; nine grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday (July 8) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Ave., with Monsignor Jim Sanner officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, C/O Friends Forever, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery.
Dolores's family would like to thank the staff on Unit A, at Pleasant Ridge for their sincere compassion and care.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 5, 2019