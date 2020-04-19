|
Dolores M. Gross Barzano, age 84, of Erie, was called home, by our Lord and Savior Jesus, at her residence, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born in Erie, a daughter to the late Michael and Josephine (Broncasno) LeBron, on October 23, 1935.
Dolores was very proud to have raised her family as a homemaker and also working as a clerk at various businesses throughout the years after her children grew more independent.
She loved music, singing and particularly enjoyed playing the organ at various nursing homes in the area for its residents for many years. Dolores was an animal lover who was extremely fond of her dogs Blackie and Doggy along with her grandpups Bella, Snowball and Rascal.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her first husband Coy Gross, her second husband Ralph Barzano and dear friends Joan Sullivan and Laura Williams.
She is survived by her loving children Mary Jo Wisniewski and her companion Pablo, her son David Gross of Erie and daughter Joann Rastatter and her husband Kirk. A granddaughter Megan Wisniewski survives her, as well as sisters Gloria Copple of New Castle, Mary Ann Parker and brothers Michael LeBron and Anthony LeBron. Lucille Barton, a very best friend also survives. Additionally, Dolores was affectionately known as "Mom" to her close friends Jeannie, Karen, Ruth, Cindy, and Chris.
Burton Westlake Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and private inurnment will take place at Trinity Cemetery.
