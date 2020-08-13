Dolores M. Havern, age 90, of McKean, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Waterford, on August 9, 1929, Dolores was a daughter of the late Carl E. Eliason and Hannah May Gem Yaple Eliason.
She married Joseph A. Havern on August 14, 1965, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2014.
A longtime member of McKean United Methodist Church, Dolores quietly and graciously served there in many capacities over the years. First and foremost, she was a homemaker, or "domestic engineer" as she would describe, and loved being a mom. Cooking, baking, decorating cakes, canning, freezing, and dill pickles were all perfected by Dolores. For many years she worked cleaning houses and businesses where she made many lifelong friends. And, of course, she was a partner for her husband, Joe, in operating the family farm.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sennie Widdowson and Shirley Eliason; and two stepdaughters, JoAnn VanCise and Marjorie McNabb.
Surviving family members include three children- Holly Vano (Joe) of Red Lion, Pa., Kevin Havern of McKean, and Thomas Huzinec (Carlos) of Buffalo, N.Y.; a stepon, Jerry Havern (Marcia) of Erie; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Carl Dean Eliason (Alice) of Waterford, Alvin Eliason (Mary) of Erie, and Ron Eliason (Sue) of Waterford; and her sister, Betty Lou Ames (Bob) of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Family and friends are invited to gather for viewing at the family farm on Van Camp Road in McKean on Sunday, August 16th from 2-4 p.m., with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m., and then a meal following. A private funeral service will take place at McKean United Methodist Church on Monday with burial following at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Pastor Barb English will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by Van Matre Funeral Home of Edinboro, and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.