Dolores M. Zylka Jones, age 93, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 13, 2019. Dolores was born in Erie, on October 24, 1925, daughter of Stanley and Mary Baranowski Zylka.
Dolores graduated from Millcreek High School. After graduation, she was employed as a welder at Erie City Iron Works during WWII. She married Ralph L. Jones in 1946. Ralph started his sign business, A-1 Erectors, and Dolores became his secretary and bookkeeper for the business until her retirement. She also held other part-time jobs, tying and picking grapes, a Pulakos Candy Store worker, and a cafeteria worker at Belle Valley Elementary School.
Dolores was a loving, devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, caring for all her immediate and extended family and friends throughout her lifetime. Her home was an open door for all who were in need of a place to stay, often for extended times. She was a true servant of the Lord.
Survivors include one daughter, Diane Augustine (John); one sister, Florence Sharpe of Tulsa, Okla.; four grandchildren, Michelle Heynoski, Tricia Stutzman (Duane) of Erie, Jeremy Lanius and Mary Kelley (Derek) of York, Pa.; five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Jones; one daughter, Denise A. Lanius and her husband, William; one brother, Norbert Zylka and his wife, Thelma; and her in-laws, Daniel Sharpe, Milton and Lila Jones, Merle and Arlene Smith, and Robert and Louise Whipple.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Mary's East for treating Dolores as a member of their family. Words cannot express the appreciation for the excellent care and love they had given her.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Pastor Marc Miller from West Erie PCA Church. A Graveside Service will be held at Mill Village Cemetery on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In celebration of Dolores' life, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Women's Care Center, 4408 Peach Street, Suite 101, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019