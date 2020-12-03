Dolores Najechalski Osiecki, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born in Erie on February 23, 1927, the daughter of Stanley and Bronislawa Najechalski.
She was a 1944 graduate of East High School, and subsequently worked for the Erie School District in various capacities, eventually retiring as secretary to Michelle Ridge, Executive Director of the Erie County Library System.
She was predeceased in 2009 by her loving husband, Casimir Francis Osiecki, whom she married in 1950, and also by her parents, and her three sisters: Genevieve and Florence Najechalski, and Josephine Sobieski.
She is survived by her three children , Emily Zielinski (Gary), Canandaigua, New York, Mark Osiecki (Elena Zavialova), Heidelberg, Germany, and Camille Vahey (Peter) of Erie. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Daniel and William Osiecki, Leslie Martin, Kate Frazer Devokaitis (Marc), and TSgt. Theodore Zielinski, USAF (Julie) Also surviving are her three beloved great-grandchildren, Audrey, Dalton, and Colton.
Our Mom centered her life around her family and Church, and was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish. She was loving, and caring, hard-working, stylish, funny, and knowledgeable about current events. She cherished old friends,loved making new ones, and loved keeping up with the lives of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, as well as a legion of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She loved singing classical music, and participated in many choral groups throughout her life, culminating with a performance in the chorus of the Erie Philharmonic of Beethoven's 9th "Choral" Symphony when in her 80s. And in her 70s, she fulfilled a childhood dream by taking up tap dancing!
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the kind and loving staff of St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge in the care of their beloved mother.
Friends may call at the Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 701 E. Ave., on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Entombment will be at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be made out to Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, or a charity of one's choice
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.