Dolores "Nippy" Babo Hedderick, age 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born in Erie, on September 13, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kuhn) Babo.
She was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1948. She was married to Ralph Hedderick on April 21, 1956. Dolores and Ralph were also original members of Our Lady of Peace RC Church.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved cooking for, and spending time with, her family. She was best known for her cutout cookies and delicious macaroni salad. Dolores enjoyed country music and all kinds of dancing, whether it was square dancing or polka. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in many different sports while they were growing up. Dolores also enjoyed watching and attending both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Erie SeaWolves games.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Paul Babo.
Dolores is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ralph Hedderick; her children, Timothy Hedderick (Phyllis) of Waterford, Mary S. Bergell (Dan) of Erie and Michael Hedderick (Charlene) of Erie; and grandchildren, Matt Hedderick, Kari Hedderick, Amy Krahe (Adam), Kelly Kowalsky (Sean), Brian Bergell (Alicia), Eric Bergell (Rachel), Hayley Bergell and Nick Hedderick. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Watson Bergell and Coen Bergell; siblings, Peggy Cousins, James Babo and Mary Rita Babo; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Forestview for their excellent and loving care she received for the past seven years.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Friday, April 5th at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 3, 2019