Dolores R. "Dody" Fuessler passed away on September 13, 2020, at the age of 87.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Lillian Fuessler; and sister, Marilyn Gaertner.
She is survived by her nephew, Jeffrey (Tracey) Porter and their children, Sarah and Joshua; niece, Melissa (Alan) Theoduru-Schneider and her children, Kristian, Caleb and Colten Carner; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Braelyn, Harper, Layla, Deacon and Sawyer; and cousin, Ruth Smith.
Per New York State regulations all guests are required to wear face masks and hand sanitize upon arrival for Dody's service.
Dody was a lifelong educator, retiring as a school counselor from the Greece Central School District. She was an active member of the Maplewood YMCA for over 50 years. She will be missed by her family and the many friends she has made throughout her life.
Dolores's funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, September 24th at 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 1301 Vintage Lane. Interment will be in Laurel Hills Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hope Church, 1301 Vintage Lane, Rochester, NY 14626, in her memory.
