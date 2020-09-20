1/1
Dolores R. Dody Fuessler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irondequoit

Dolores R. "Dody" Fuessler passed away on September 13, 2020, at the age of 87.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Lillian Fuessler; and sister, Marilyn Gaertner.

She is survived by her nephew, Jeffrey (Tracey) Porter and their children, Sarah and Joshua; niece, Melissa (Alan) Theoduru-Schneider and her children, Kristian, Caleb and Colten Carner; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Braelyn, Harper, Layla, Deacon and Sawyer; and cousin, Ruth Smith.

For more information, visit www.bartolomeo.com.

Per New York State regulations all guests are required to wear face masks and hand sanitize upon arrival for Dody's service.

Dody was a lifelong educator, retiring as a school counselor from the Greece Central School District. She was an active member of the Maplewood YMCA for over 50 years. She will be missed by her family and the many friends she has made throughout her life.

Dolores's funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, September 24th at 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 1301 Vintage Lane. Interment will be in Laurel Hills Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hope Church, 1301 Vintage Lane, Rochester, NY 14626, in her memory.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home Inc
1411 Vintage Lane
Rochester, NY 14626
585-720-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 19, 2020
You will be so missed and you were the BEST Aunt anyone could ever hope for!! I will miss your laugh and wisdom and just hearing your voice, I never thought this time in life would come.

Enjoy heaven and your new body and mind

YFN
Melissa
Melissa Theodoru-Schneider
Family
September 19, 2020
Dody was first a friend and then a colleague. Always a smile and willing to be there for you. I'll miss our chats and lunches. I know you are where you wanted to be for a while, but I will miss you here!!
Jane Schneider
Friend
September 17, 2020
Doty Fuessler was an educator extraordinaire. She was a champion of young people. She cared deeply about them, worked tirelessly to guide them, put her whole life into helping them be whole. She was an inspiration to all of us who were privileged to work with her.
Bill and Bonnie Veenis
Coworker
September 17, 2020
What a wonderful person you were! You will me missed. I am happy in the thoughts that you and Barb are together as friends again. Let the road trips begin again! Driver pays! Enjoy Heaven!
MEV
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved