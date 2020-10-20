Dolores R. McCarty, age 90, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born in Edinboro on March 2, 1930, daughter of the late Fred W. and Ruth Shelhamer Mosier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas McCarty in 1997.
Dolores is survived by a daughter, Joan Miller of Wesleyville; a son, Scott McCarty (Sherri) of Wampum, Pa.; six grandchildren, Sean Johnson, Erika Johnston (Johnny), Kara Johnson, Sarah McCarty, Kevin McCarty (Amanda), and Colleen McCarty; and three great-grandchildren.
Dolores graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1948, where she was well-known as a piano accompanist for the orchestra and most choral groups. Over her lifetime, she played for many groups including PASR, before luncheon meetings and at nursing homes. Until 2016, she was Director of Music, Pipe Organist, and Choir Director at St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
For many years, Dolores was an active member of AARP, where she was Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Program Chair, Publicity and volunteered for 16 years for the Income Tax Program. For 27 years, she was employed by the Harbor Creek School District as the Principal's Secretary.
No calling hours will be observed. A private burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
