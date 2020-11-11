Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
Dolores Therese Mosakowski, 92, of Erie died peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Hamtramck, Mich., daughter of the late Walter and Laura (Siemianowski) Iszory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Mosakowski and her brother, Stanley Iszory.
She attended St. Ann's Elementary School and graduated from East High. Dolores married Edward R. Mosakowski on April 11, 1953. Dolores lived a simple life, always taking care of others before herself. After Ed's death in 1982, she was a caregiver and companion to her mother for 19 years. She was a devout Catholic with a special devotion to the rosary and the Blessed Mother.
After her retirement from Super Duper Market, Dolores focused her efforts on volunteer work. Her belief in the importance of helping others led her to become involved with Meals on Wheels, St. Benedict Education Center, St. Mark's Seminary Auxiliary and numerous ministries of Holy Rosary Catholic Church of which she was a member for over 55 years. She also gave years of service to St. Mary's Home of Erie and at the age of 90 she would say that "helping the elderly gave her life purpose." In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and watching her soap opera.
Her last selfless act was through organ donation.
She is survived by seven children: Elaine Rosthauser (Jack), Annette Capozzoli (Art), Catherine Vincent, Laura Willow (Tom), Robert Mosakowski, Geraldine Kiehlmeier (Dan), Mark Mosakowski (Rene), 17 grandchildren: Kelly Huzinec (Michael), Leslie Goubran (Michel), Christopher Mitchell, Michael Capozzoli (Sarah), Nicholas and Kaylee Capozzoli, Lauren Vincent, Andrew DeSanctis (Victoria), Clare, Matthew and Rachel DeSanctis, Zachary and Hallie Mosakowski, Eric and Shaun Kiehlmeier, Tyler and Meghan Mosakowski, and six great-grandchildren: Donovan and Roman Huzinec, Zoey, Eva and Zaki Goubran and Peyton Capozzoli. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass in celebration of her life at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Avenue, on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDC and State guidelines of face masks, social distancing and occupancy requirements will be followed. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church or St. Benedict Education Center, 330 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
