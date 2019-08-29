|
|
Dolores Y. Adams, 84, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Bickford Presque Isle Bay.
She was born in East Springfield, Pa., on September 29, 1934, to the late George and Mary Kerston Adams.
Dolores graduated from West Springfield High School and attended Villa Maria College. She was an administrative secretary at St. Vincent Hospital. After leaving St. Vincent, she found her true calling was to become a business woman. Her business ventures included the Blossom Boutique Floral Shop with business partner Sally Bojarski. Along with business partners Sally and Polly Feidler, she owned and renovated numerous real estate properties throughout Erie County. With the help of her brother Richard Adams, Dolores and Sally owned and operated the Riviera motel in Millcreek for 15 years.
She was a member of Saint Stanislaus Church for many years. As a member she and Sally produced several music CDs featuring the Saint Stan's choir singing traditional polish songs. The proceeds were used to benefit Saint Stan's Church. In her later years, she was a member of St. Julia Church and their Rosary Society.
In her younger years, she was noted for her singing voice. She sang in a girl's trio and duets with her brother Raymond at various churches in and around the Girard area. Dolores played the guitar, ukulele and harmonica by ear. She enjoyed many types of music genres including religious and old school country and Western music.
Dolores was a lover of animals, and over the years, she owned four toy poodles that she dearly loved. Most recently, Dolores adopted a feral cat named, Punky.
Dolores was preceded in death by five sisters, Pauline, Christine, Mary, Margaret, and Betty; two brothers, John and George; many nephews; and a great-niece.
Dolores is survived by her loving companion and longtime business partner of 63 years, Sally Bojarski; two brothers, Richard of Maricopa, Ark. and Raymond of New York, N.Y.; close nieces, Patti Adams of Carlsbad, California, Mary Jane Carson and family of Erie and nephew, Tom Antolik and family of Erie. Dolores is also survived by dear friends, Polly Feidler; Rita and AR Smith of Alex City, Ala.; Lillian Witkowski of Salt Lake City, Utah; and friend Neil Harris of Erie, Pa.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt "thank you" to the wonderful ladies who cared for Dolores in the Mary B Unit at Bickford, and also a special "thank you" to the Hospice Nurses from the VNA.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julia's Roman Catholic Church 638 Roslyn Ave, Erie, PA 16505 at 11:00a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and local animal shelter or the VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019