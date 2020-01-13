|
Sister Domenica DeLeo, RSM, died on January 11, 2020, at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse. She was in the 60th year of her religious life.
Born on February 12, 1932, in Warren, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Serafino "Sam" and Grace (Tigani) DeLeo.
On February 2, 1960, she entered the Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph Convent, Titusville, Pa., from St. Clara Parish, Clarendon, Pa. She professed perpetual vows on August 13, 1967. In 1987, she celebrated her Silver Jubilee, and in 2010, her Golden Jubilee.
A member of the first cadet teaching class at Mercyhurst College (University), Sister Domenica remained lovingly grateful for the opportunity which that scholarship-teaching program afforded her and for the gift of higher education. Mercyhurst awarded her B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1959. She received her Master's degree in Administration from Catholic University of America in 1974.
Her love of education took her to elementary schools throughout the Erie Catholic Diocese, beginning at St. Walburga in Titusville, and onto St. Michael in Greenville, St. Luke in Erie, Immaculate Conception in Brookville, and St. Justin in the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese. In 1968, she became principal of St. Thomas School, Corry, where she spent 21 years, before going to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Erie, from 1989-1993.
School administration next led Sr. Domenica to become Director of Teacher Personnel in the Catholic Schools Office of the Erie Diocese from 1993-1996, and then to be the Development Director for Mercyhurst Preparatory School from 1996-2006. While there, she also served a four-year term on the Council of the Sisters of Mercy for the Erie Regional Community.
After leaving the prep school, she served a year as Development Director with the Erie Sisters of Mercy. Following the reorganization of the Sisters of Mercy into the New York Pennsylvania Pacific West Community in 2008, she was appointed to become the first Local Leader of the Sisters in the Erie community.
At the end of her term in 2011, Sr. Domenica spent three years serving in Alumni Relations at Mercyhurst University, where in 2004, her beloved Mercyhurst had honored her, along with four other outstanding alumni, at its Homecoming Awards Ceremony.
In addition to her religious community, Sr. Domenica is survived by her brother, Pasquale "Pat" DeLeo; and sister, Catherine "Katie" DeLeo; as well as by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, two brothers, Sam and Joseph DeLeo, have preceded her in death.
Friends may call at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse, 444 East Grandview Blvd., on Tuesday, January 14th, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 7:00-8:00 p.m., when a Vigil Service will be held. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the motherhouse in the Sisters of Mercy chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. The Rite of Committal will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Please offer memorial contributions to the Sisters of Mercy Ministry Fund, 444 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504. If desired, specify contributions to the Advancement Office, Mercyhurst University, 501 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16546.
The Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Erie, PA 16510, is handling the arrangements.
