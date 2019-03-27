|
|
Dominic DiSanto, 62, of Erie, and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., died on Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born on September 8, 1956, in Erie, a son of Alice DiSanto and the late Armand "Ceci" DiSanto.
Dominic graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1974. Following high school, he graduated from Edinboro University in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. After teaching in Erie for a few years, he then moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he lived for 32 years. Dominic taught in the Elementary School District of Broward County. While teaching, he obtained his Master's Degree in Library Science from Florida State. After retiring, he then returned to Erie to be with his family.
He enjoyed traveling, reading, and the beach. Dominic was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Dominic is survived by his mother, Alice (Turano) DiSanto; his brother, Dennis DiSanto and his wife, Roberta; his sister, Mary Louise (Paul) DiSanto-Schultz; his nieces and nephews, Beth (Sean) MacIsaac, Joe (Mary) DiSanto, Sarah (Nate) Parker, Angela (John) ReKasie, and Olivia Schultz; his aunts, Mary Mentley of Grass Valley, Calif., and Delores Turano of Roanoke, Va.; and many cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Armand "Ceci" DiSanto.
There will be no viewing.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, Pa. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 27, 2019