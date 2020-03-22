Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Dominic S. Perry

Dominic S. Perry, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Beyer, Pa., on February 21, 1926, to the late Angelo and Catherine Angello Perry.

Dominic proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He was an auto salesman at Dailey's and later at Hallman Chevrolet for 20 years.

Dominic loved hunting, spending time at his camp in Tionesta, gardening, and his favorite teams to watch were the Pirates and Steelers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida J. Phillips Perry; ten sisters; three brothers; and daughter-in-law, Susan Perry.

Dominic is survived by daughters, Pamela Snyder (Ken) and Michelle Perry (Mike Gresh); sons, Jack Perry, Dominic Perry and Terry Segar (Rhonda); grandchildren, Tony Perry, Elizabeth Perry (Jeff Bergeron), Melissa Metropolis (Jeff), Amanda Daniels (Pat Bolla), Andrew Daniels (Caroline), Matthew Perry (Kimberly), Brian Perry (Nicole), Daniel Segar (Samantha) and Michele Davis (Chase); eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Dominic will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
