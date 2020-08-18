1/1
Dominick G. Cordiano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominick G. Cordiano, age 85, of Erie and formerly Clearfield, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on September 26, 1934, a son of the late Dominick F. and Pauline VonStrathen Cordiano.

Dominick graduated from St. Lukes High School, Notre Dame University and Seton Hall University.

He owned and operated several trucking companies in Clearfield and also TPS in Erie.

He was a former member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield and the Knights of Columbus.

Dominick enjoyed working on his antique cars, attending car shows and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Cordiano; daughter, Donna Cordiano Hannick and a son-in-law, John Hannick.

He is survived by his wife Marie R. Cordiano; daughter, Theresa Cordiano Paterniti (Charles) of Erie; three granddaughters, Angela Paterniti Shaner (Donald) of Erie, Lisa Exley (Brandon) of Erie and Emily Burns (James) of Fairview; two grandsons, John D. Hannick (Elizabeth) of New York and Mark Hannick (fiancé Krystal) of Harrisburg, Pa.; as well a six great- grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to UPMC Home Health Care and Family Hospice 1700 Peach Street, Suite 224, Erie, PA 16501.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved