Dominick G. Cordiano, age 85, of Erie and formerly Clearfield, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on September 26, 1934, a son of the late Dominick F. and Pauline VonStrathen Cordiano.
Dominick graduated from St. Lukes High School, Notre Dame University and Seton Hall University.
He owned and operated several trucking companies in Clearfield and also TPS in Erie.
He was a former member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield and the Knights of Columbus.
Dominick enjoyed working on his antique cars, attending car shows and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Cordiano; daughter, Donna Cordiano Hannick and a son-in-law, John Hannick.
He is survived by his wife Marie R. Cordiano; daughter, Theresa Cordiano Paterniti (Charles) of Erie; three granddaughters, Angela Paterniti Shaner (Donald) of Erie, Lisa Exley (Brandon) of Erie and Emily Burns (James) of Fairview; two grandsons, John D. Hannick (Elizabeth) of New York and Mark Hannick (fiancé Krystal) of Harrisburg, Pa.; as well a six great- grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Home Health Care and Family Hospice 1700 Peach Street, Suite 224, Erie, PA 16501.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
