Dominick P. Nicolia, 89, of Apollo, Pa., and formerly of North East, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on June 3, 1930, a son of the late Louis and Francesca Ciotoli Nicolia.
Dominick graduated from Academy High School and worked at A. Duchini and Sons for 50 years. He was a former member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Patrick Nicolia; two sisters, Anna Savo and Josephine Barilla; and three brothers, John, Sam, and Pio Nicolia.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Charlene A. Devlin Nicolia; three daughters, Cynthia Morschhauser and her husband, Bill, of Apollo, Pa., Susan Steadman and her husband, Fred, of Pennsylvania, and Bethann Costolo of Florida; one son, Michael Nicolia and his wife, Patricia, of Redlands, Calif.; one sister, Mary Menditto, of Erie; one brother, Raymond Nicolia of Erie; nine grandchildren, Justin and Mark Nicolia, Dana Keslar (Brandon), Richard Costolo (Jamie), Kacey Costolo, Jeremy Steadman (Tabitha), Marsha Chase (Bryan), Amanda Nguiri, and Sondra Hanson (Hollis); 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 20, 2019