Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
1930 - 2019
Dominick P. Nicolia Obituary
Dominick P. Nicolia, 89, of Apollo, Pa., and formerly of North East, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

He was born in Erie, on June 3, 1930, a son of the late Louis and Francesca Ciotoli Nicolia.

Dominick graduated from Academy High School and worked at A. Duchini and Sons for 50 years. He was a former member of St. Gregory Catholic Church and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Patrick Nicolia; two sisters, Anna Savo and Josephine Barilla; and three brothers, John, Sam, and Pio Nicolia.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Charlene A. Devlin Nicolia; three daughters, Cynthia Morschhauser and her husband, Bill, of Apollo, Pa., Susan Steadman and her husband, Fred, of Pennsylvania, and Bethann Costolo of Florida; one son, Michael Nicolia and his wife, Patricia, of Redlands, Calif.; one sister, Mary Menditto, of Erie; one brother, Raymond Nicolia of Erie; nine grandchildren, Justin and Mark Nicolia, Dana Keslar (Brandon), Richard Costolo (Jamie), Kacey Costolo, Jeremy Steadman (Tabitha), Marsha Chase (Bryan), Amanda Nguiri, and Sondra Hanson (Hollis); 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 20, 2019
