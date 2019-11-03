|
Don Bowman, 73, of Edinboro, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Grove City, Pa. on December 27, 1945, the son of the late Harry and Rachel Bowman.
Don lived a life of service as a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He also served his country and brother Marines as a Corpsman with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. Later, he enjoyed a long career caring for those in need as a registered nurse.
Still, it is said that people will forget what you said and what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel. All of those in Don's life will remember the smiles, laughter and wonderful stories he brought, wherever he went. Having enjoyed adventures in several countries over four continents, Don had plenty of stories and bridged many expanses with his smile and friendship.
Now, Don embarks on his greatest adventure. He will be missed dearly, but he will be remembered with the same joy and laughter that he shared with us.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at the VA in Erie, Pa., with special gratitude to Katherine Park, RN, and Dr. Sheryl Russ.The family is also grateful to the UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, especially Andrea Dunnewold, RN, and Veronica Walker, Home Healthcare Aide, for the compassion and loving care they showed Don in his final days.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bowman.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Bowman; a daughter, Kerith Bowman of Burke, Va.; two sons, Ben Bowman, of Erie and Joshua Bowman of Burke, Va.; a sister, Rebecca Beatty of Hadley, Pa.; and a granddaughter, Bella Johnson of Burke, Va.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veteran's, 135 East 38th St., Erie PA 16504 or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
