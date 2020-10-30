1/1
Donald A. Barton
1922 - 2020
Donald A. Barton, age 98, of Meadville, Pa., passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

He was born in Houlton, Maine, on August 2, 1922, a son of the late Charles and Geneva (Carpenter) Barton.

Don was raised on a farm in Maine and later ran his own dairy farm for ten years. Don served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict as an Aviation Machinist Mate. He was a Union carpenter for thirty seven years until his retirement at age sixty-five. Don was a sixty year member of the Tyrian Commonwealth Lodge No. 362 F&AM. After retirement, he continued his woodworking for family and friends. Don was an avid stamp and coin collector. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine (Shirley) Barton, his stepson, Gordon May, brothers, Gordon Barton and Charles Barton, and his sister, Ellen Snider

He is survived by his second wife, Ruth E. (Kilburn) Barton, daughter, Barbara Barton, sons, Terry Barton (Pam), Garry Barton (Peggy), Rodney Barton (Fran), and Paul Barton (Sheila), stepsons, Alan May and Kevin May (Janeen), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sisters, Charleen Hope Nightingale and JoAnn Haslem, and sister-in-law, Margaret Zipkin.

Friends are invited to the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Burial will be private at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesbury Benevolent Fund, 31 N. Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
1
Service
05:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
