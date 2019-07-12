Donald A. Covatto, 59, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born July 14, 1959, in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., a son of Doloris Bettilyon Covatto of Erie and the late Anthony Covatto.



Donald was a graduate of McDowell High School.



He enjoyed golf and softball. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirate fan.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Covatto.



He is survived by his son, Jason Charles Covatto (Kim) of Florida; daughter, Lauren Covatto of Erie; two sisters, Denise Liberatore (Roy) and Angela Gladden (Rick), both of Erie; and two granddaughters, Sienna and Ginger. He is also survived by his dear friend, Scott Miaczynski of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



No calling hours will be observed. Services will be private, at the family's convenience. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, will be handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



