Donald A. "Don" Bennett, age 86, of Girard, formerly of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
Don was born on May 14, 1933, in Fairview, to the late Lyle W. and Marion (Veith) Bennett.
He graduated from Millcreek High School in 1951, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey, and at one time had a pilot's license. He worked for Lyle W. Bennett Co. on 12th and Powell in Erie, eventually becoming part-owner of the company and then retired from Bennett Towing Service in Fairview. Don liked to work with genealogy at cemeteries and enjoyed mowing grass, travel and collecting old lawn mowers, and spending time with his family. He loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mildred "Millie" (Spaulding) Bennett; his son, Greg; and a brother, Robert L. Bennett and his wife, Ella Mae.
He is survived by a daughter, Star Brooks and her husband, Bob of Girard; his son, Donn Bennett of New Jersey; brother, Roger Bennett and his wife, Marilyn of Erie; and daughter-in-law, Jane Bennett. He is further survived by five grandchildren: Angela Rolph and her husband, Aaron, Stephen Bennett and his wife, Ashley, Kayla Brooks, Mara Bennett and Alexandra Bennett; as well as two great-grandchildren, Allie and Carter.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, in Girard, on Monday, March 9th from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Girard United Methodist Church, 48 E. Main, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020