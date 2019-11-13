|
|
Donald A. "Don" Wakeley, age 81, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 28, 1938, the son of the late Dean and Geraldine Wakeley.
Don was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was employed with FMC Technologies (formerly Smith Meter) until his retirement in 1999. Don was an avid hunter and fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was a lifetime member of the NRA, and attended East Lake Road Alliance Church for many years.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie Lou Wakeley; daughters, Donna Colon (Mike) of Yulee, Fla., Pamela Duncan (Jeffrey) of Girard, and Michelle Friend (James) of West Springfield; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Wakeley (Karen) of Wesleyville; sisters, Marilyn Yeast (Cas) of Edinboro, and Susan Lee (Clarence) of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a Memorial Service on Friday, November 15th, at the East Lake Road Alliance Church at 3 p.m., with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. The family encourages everyone to wear flannel, camo or your favorite Pittsburgh team, in tribute to Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019