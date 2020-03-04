Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306

Donald A. Dunn

Donald A. Dunn Obituary
Donald A. Dunn, 87, of Albion, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on July 18, 1932, a son to the late Ray and Mildred (Oliver) Dunn.

Donald grew up in New Jersey, where he graduated high school and then university. Shortly after earning his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering, he had an epiphany and decided to switch to Prairie Bible Institute to follow his calling to spread the Gospel. He then went to South America to do missionary work. While taking classes at a language school in Costa Rica, he met a fellow missionary, Florence, whom he married on April 22, 1960 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Both he and Florence moved to Colombia, where they were missionaries for 13 years.

In 1973, he and his family moved back to the U.S. and took over a bookstore in Millcreek, Pa. called Carlberg's Christian Bookstore, which they ran for ten years. They then moved to Florida for four years before returning north to Girard, where Donald worked as a driver for Lift Paratransit for several years. Next, he moved to Albion and was a rural mail carrier out of the Cranesville Post Office.

Donald attended Cranesville Bible Church for over 16 years, where he was well-loved and cared for. While there, he was active in many ways, including acting as the Missionary Advocate.

He also enjoyed model railroading, and was an inveterate tinkerer.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Florence Marie Dunn; his daughter, Cheryl Guntrum; and an infant grandson, Michael Dunn.

He is survived by his sons, Robert A. Dunn (Robin) of Pasadena, Texas and Stephen F. Dunn (Anne Marie) of Kingwood, Texas; and his son-in-law, Joel Guntrum of Albion; his sister-in-law, Louise Stuart of Fairview; as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Friends may call on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cranesville Bible Church, 10029 Reed St., Cranesville, PA 16410, with a service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bousquet officiating.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cranesville Bible Church.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020
