Donald A. Krasinski
1932 - 2020
Donald A. Krasinski, age 88, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, peacefully, with his family by his side, at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie, on September 14, 1932, he was a son of the late Anthony and Jean (Chroscieleski) Krasinski.

Don was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. He worked in the maintenance department at the Hammermill Paper Company for over 43 years while concurrently working at Al's Awing Shop for 15 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and target shooting at the rifle range. For many years he had a boat and enjoyed teaching his daughters how to waterski and taking them for rides. Above all else, Don's legacy is his family. He focused his attention in life on cherishing his wife, daughters, and grandchildren in everything they did.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Krasinski Mercer; a brother, Richard Krasinski; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Florence and Nello Mangoni.

Survivors include the love of his life of 65 years, Genevieve "Genny" (Mangoni) Krasinski who he married on April 16, 1955; three daughters, Tina Delio (Bob Bierre), Lynn Firch (Gary), and Mary Wisinski (Mark); three grandchildren, Erica Firch, Amanda Bramwell (Tom), and Nicholas Wisinski; a great-grandson, Lucas Bramwell; a sister, Patricia Bruschi (Louis); and many nieces and nephews, and special friends.

Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
