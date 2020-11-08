Donald A. Taylor, 85 of Lake Pleasant, Greene Township, died November 7, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 1, 1935 in Lowville, Venango Township to the late Donald A. and Ellen B. (Yost) Taylor, Sr.
Don grew up in Lowville graduating from Wattsburg High School in 1953. Don then served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Specialist 3rd Class. He was a longtime member of the Wattsburg Fair Committee and St. Boniface R. C. Church, Greene Township.
Don was a meter reader in the Corry and Union City area for over 19 years for Penelec. He and his wife also ran the family dairy farm for over 35 years. Don could be seen doing custom farm work for many of his fellow farmers. Don enjoyed farming, hunting, and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Joann M. (Bliley) Taylor, his children Douglas P. (Cheryl) Taylor of Union City, Gail (William) Yanicko of Russellton, Daniel (Cindy) Taylor Santa Maria, Calif and Molly (Lane) Jones of Milanville, grandchildren Zane and Aaron Taylor, William, Kimberly and Teresa Yanicko, Dustin Malac (Hannah), Clay and Cameron Taylor, Jacob, Joshua and Amelia Piepho, Caleb, Nehemiah, Josiah (Charity) and Charity Jones; his great-granddaughter Adalynn Taylor Yanicko and his sisters Beverly Hinkler of Elgin, S.C. and Linda (Melvin) Fought of Merrillville, Ind.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Yvonne M. Piepho on October 24, 2008.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, November 9th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p..m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. with Father Marc Stockton, officiating. We will be following CDC guidelines, and do ask that you social distance, wear a mask, and keep your visit brief.
Burial will follow at Phillipsville Cemetery, Venango Township.
