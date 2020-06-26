Donald Griffiths, age 81, of Erie, Pa., formerly of North East, Pa., died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on February 26, 1939, a son of the late Henry and Marcell (Bryson) Griffiths.
He resided in Erie for the last 15 years. He worked on the railroad and then was a bus driver for the Harbor Creek School District.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Griffiths (Brent); and his grandchildren, Alexis Griffiths (Jonathan), Ethan Thor, Cassidy Thor, Logan Thor, Shay Bush (Zayn), and John Bush (Amanda).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marcell (Bryson) Griffiths; his brothers, Leslie Griffiths, Gerald Griffiths, and Gary Griffiths; his sister, Lois Bonfa; and daughter, Susan Brown.
There will be a private Memorial Service for the family. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 26, 2020.