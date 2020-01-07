|
|
Mr. Donald Albert McCalmon of Celebration, Fla., passed away on Sunday, December 29th at the age of 78.
Donald was born to parents Albert and Pauline (Hall) McCalmon on September 30, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pa He attended Edinboro College where he met his wife, Sherrilyn (Filburn) McCalmon. They married in 1965, and had two children. The couple resided in Albion, Pa., until retiring to Celebration, Fla. in 2016.
Donald taught English at Northwestern High School in Albion, Pa. from 1966 to 2000. He also served as the Drama Club Instructor for the school where he directed countless school plays and organized annual class trips for the school and community. Donald was also the long-time play by play announcer for the Northwestern Wildcats Football Team, and could be seen running the scoreboard at all the school's home basketball games.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sherri of Celebration, Fla.; his daughter Paige of Celebration, Fla.; and his son, Andrew of Chicago, Ill.
Donald's body was cremated at Cremation Care Providers of Central Florida. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life with family and friends later this spring or summer in Albion, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory/honor to: Northwestern High School, Drama Club, 200 Harthan Way, Albion, PA 16401.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020