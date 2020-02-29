|
Donald Anthony DiPlacido, age 94, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, February 27th, surrounded by family. He was born in Erie, Pa., on May 6, 1925, the son of the late Anthony and Mary DiPlacido and brother to the late Ann Angelotti and Florence Bell.
Don attended Strong Vincent High School and graduated in 1943. He served his country in the Army Air Force in WWII as a gunnery instructor. Upon returning from the War, he received an Art Degree from Edinboro College, worked at McAllister's Boat Repair and Penelec. He attended Gannon College, played basketball there, and received his Bachelor's in English and Social Studies. In 1966, he received a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Gannon. He was an art teacher at Memorial for ten years, and after receiving his Master's degree, worked as a full-time Guidance Counselor at Technical Memorial High School and a part-time evening counselor at Gannon College. His career spanned 35 years in the Erie School District.
Don married Lois Anne Dudenhoeffer on June 22, 1957. He loved her cooking and extraordinary baking, and never ended a meal without thanking her.
As a devout Catholic, he was in the first group to become a Eucharist Minister in the Catholic Church. He was a brilliant artist and skilled golfer, having three holes-in-one.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, five children: Donald (Carol) of Alabama, Mary Lyon (Pat) of Fairview, David (Caroline) of Millcreek, Mark (Sallie) of Millcreek and Kathy Ponsford (Dan) of Millcreek, grandchildren: Stephen DiPlacido (Kelly), Matthew DiPlacido, Rachel Cacchione (Nick), Jeff Lyon (Brittany), Alicia and Alex Lyon, Allison and David DiPlacido, Robert DiPlacido (Jacqueline), Mark, Michael and Jenna DiPlacido, Kyle (Liz) Weyand, Kaitlyn Sleptzoff (Jeremiah) and Sam (Rikki) Ponsford, and great-grandchildren: Eli and Remi Cacchione, Arkham and Sawyer Lyon, Hazel and Oakley Weyand, Mason DiPlacido and Lincoln Ponsford.
Don was the epitome of a gentleman. His kind, blue eyes and soft spoken voice of reason and wisdom, and joking nature will be missed by many!
