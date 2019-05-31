Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 E. 23rd St
Donald Boyd Keys, 77, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on November 19, 1941, in Laurel, Miss., to the late Reverend Perry and Pecola Page Keys.

Donald was a charter member of St. Paul Baptist Church, where his father, the late Reverend Perry Keys, was the founder and he helped build the church.

Donald attended Academy High School and later went on to trade school to become a Licensed Electrician and a Brick and Mortar Mason. He was an inventor, who held several patents, and a gifted artist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Burley Keys; his son, Ishmael Karem Keys; and his brothers, William Keys and Perry Keys Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Imani Keys, Sabreen (Rosevelt) Keys-Frazier; Ambia Keys, Christine Rush and Colleen Rush; his brothers, James (Sandy) Keys, Laurel, N.J., and Kenneth Keys, Washington, D.C.; his sister, Marva Keys-Morris, Erie, Pa.; thirteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Minister Michael Keys eulogizing and Reverend Adrian Smith, officiating. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 31, 2019
