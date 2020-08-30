1/1
Donald "Bruce" Rist
1953 - 2020
Donald "Bruce" Rist, age 67 of Albion, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born in Glen Ridge, N.J. on July 5, 1953, a son of the late Donald H. and Barbara Bentley Rist.

Bruce was a 1972 graduate of McDowell High School and worked at Horwath Electric Motors for over 21 years. He also recieved his CDL license in 2003 and drove trucks for several companies, retiring from ACE Viking Electric in 2018.

Bruce and his wife were foster parents for five years and he made a positive impact with our foster children. He was always there to help a neighbor, family, or a friend, and asked nothing in return. He was a loving husband and father. He was devoted to his family.He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sheila Brothers Rist; three sons: Nicholas Rist and his wife Katharine of McKean; Paul Gilson and fiancée Jennifer Lore-Avery of Edinboro; and Tyrel Gilson of McKean; a daughter, Serina Rist of Albion; three brothers: Phillip and Bryan Rist of Chambersburg, Pa. and Douglas Rist and his wife Roanne of Newark, N.Y. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
