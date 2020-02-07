Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Donald C. Meader


1929 - 2020
Donald C. Meader Obituary
Donald C. Meader, 90, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Titusville, on May 10, 1929, a son of the late Harold Meader.

Don served in the United States Navy during World War II and was owner of the Golden Goose Café for a number of years. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards, dancing, animals, music, and being in nature. He especially loved being with his family and was known to always put his heart and soul into everything he did.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald C. Meader, Jr.; his stepmother, Sue Clark; and two brothers, Harold "Jack" and Richard Meader.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Patricia Meader; three daughters, Cindy Kalb and her fiancé, Howard Reich, of Arizona, Sandra Daisley and her husband, Jim, of Erie, and Nadine Raucci and her husband, Joe, of Erie; two sons, Frederick and Gregory Meader, both of Erie; two sisters, Nadine Harrison of Titusville and Donna Anthony and her husband, Wayne, of Winchester, Virginia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 5 p.m., with full military honors to follow. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020
