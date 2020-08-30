All our blessings to our dear Schneidmiller family. Since G and I went to school and played sports together for 16 years, DC (and Dots) was present at all MY sporting events! His unmistakable “hey-ohhhhh!” from the stands as G made a great play (usually after a hoop) was awesome. I could often hear him from the field/court when I was near a sideline, providing me encouragement. “Alright, let’s go Johnny”” “Keep it going Johnny”. So great! I love these memories. I would see his work truck roll past my house on his way home from work. I would be playing in the driveway or side yardA honk and a wave, never failed. DC and Dots always welcomed me into their home with love. I will always be grateful for that. G and I have spent a lifetime as friends and I love him like a brother. Thank you DC for G and your contributions to making him the man he is today. To our Schneidmiller family, we offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers.

Johnny Malizia

Friend