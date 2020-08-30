July 2, 1936- August 18, 2020
Donald C. Schneidmiller was born in Erie, Pa., son of the late Donald and Florence Kinnear Schneidmiller.
He resided in Erie until 2014 when his family relocated to Florida. He was better known by family and friends as "DC" and "Whitey".
Don attended Wilson Jr. High, Tech Memorial and Academy High School. On August 23, 1958, he married Dorothy Walkiewicz at Holy Trinity Church in Erie. His passing was just five days prior to their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Don worked for Fiske Associates, Inc. for the majority of his career as a mason, tuck pointer and steeple jack. He helped restore many of the beautiful stone churches and buildings throughout the Erie area, including their crosses several hundred feet in the air. Don was a member of the Mason Building Restoration Bricklayers Union and worked all over Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and as far as Maryland and Massachusetts. He received his 50- year pin as a union member. For a few years, he ran his own restoration business, D.C. Schneidmiller Restoration Inc. in Erie.
In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing in Wattsburg, Pa., in his favorite car, a '54 Oldsmobile, and later he enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL Football and NBA sports, especially when it involved family get-togethers.
His passion for hunting and fishing allowed Don to travel for those interests to Canada, Montana, Wyoming, New York, Florida and California. He taught all of his children to hunt and fish in Erie County Pennsylvania and loved being "Papa" to his seven grandchildren.
He often remarked that his best times were fishing with his brother, Robert Schneidmiller.
Donald will by sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy and five children, Lisa Mazza, Jeffrey Schneidmiller, Amy Fonzo, Gregory Schneidmiller (Paula), Josh Schneidmiller and Kristen Schneidmiller. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah Baniszewski, Julie Baniszewski, Brandon Fonzo, Tony Fonzo, Pete Schneidmiller, Sam Schneidmiller and Zachary Schneidmiller.
Don was predeceased by his brother, Robert Schneidmiller and sister Kay Anderson.
There will be a small private service for Don for immediate family only due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be donated to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber National Institute's Foundation in Erie, Pa., in memory of Donald Schneidmiller via https://www.barberinstitute.org/giving/make-a-donation
