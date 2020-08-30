1/1
Donald Carl Schneidmiller
1936 - 2020
July 2, 1936- August 18, 2020

Donald C. Schneidmiller was born in Erie, Pa., son of the late Donald and Florence Kinnear Schneidmiller.

He resided in Erie until 2014 when his family relocated to Florida. He was better known by family and friends as "DC" and "Whitey".

Don attended Wilson Jr. High, Tech Memorial and Academy High School. On August 23, 1958, he married Dorothy Walkiewicz at Holy Trinity Church in Erie. His passing was just five days prior to their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Don worked for Fiske Associates, Inc. for the majority of his career as a mason, tuck pointer and steeple jack. He helped restore many of the beautiful stone churches and buildings throughout the Erie area, including their crosses several hundred feet in the air. Don was a member of the Mason Building Restoration Bricklayers Union and worked all over Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and as far as Maryland and Massachusetts. He received his 50- year pin as a union member. For a few years, he ran his own restoration business, D.C. Schneidmiller Restoration Inc. in Erie.

In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing in Wattsburg, Pa., in his favorite car, a '54 Oldsmobile, and later he enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL Football and NBA sports, especially when it involved family get-togethers.

His passion for hunting and fishing allowed Don to travel for those interests to Canada, Montana, Wyoming, New York, Florida and California. He taught all of his children to hunt and fish in Erie County Pennsylvania and loved being "Papa" to his seven grandchildren.

He often remarked that his best times were fishing with his brother, Robert Schneidmiller.

Donald will by sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy and five children, Lisa Mazza, Jeffrey Schneidmiller, Amy Fonzo, Gregory Schneidmiller (Paula), Josh Schneidmiller and Kristen Schneidmiller. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah Baniszewski, Julie Baniszewski, Brandon Fonzo, Tony Fonzo, Pete Schneidmiller, Sam Schneidmiller and Zachary Schneidmiller.

Don was predeceased by his brother, Robert Schneidmiller and sister Kay Anderson.

There will be a small private service for Don for immediate family only due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be donated to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber National Institute's Foundation in Erie, Pa., in memory of Donald Schneidmiller via https://www.barberinstitute.org/giving/make-a-donation.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
6 entries
August 24, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Dots and the entire Schneidmiller family. I know how difficult this is for all of you. May DC rest in peace as he is now in the arms of the Lord! Much love to all, Nicole Weaver
NICOLE WEAVER
Friend
August 22, 2020
All our blessings to our dear Schneidmiller family. Since G and I went to school and played sports together for 16 years, DC (and Dots) was present at all MY sporting events! His unmistakable “hey-ohhhhh!” from the stands as G made a great play (usually after a hoop) was awesome. I could often hear him from the field/court when I was near a sideline, providing me encouragement. “Alright, let’s go Johnny”” “Keep it going Johnny”. So great! I love these memories. I would see his work truck roll past my house on his way home from work. I would be playing in the driveway or side yardA honk and a wave, never failed. DC and Dots always welcomed me into their home with love. I will always be grateful for that. G and I have spent a lifetime as friends and I love him like a brother. Thank you DC for G and your contributions to making him the man he is today. To our Schneidmiller family, we offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers.
Johnny Malizia
Friend
August 21, 2020
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Lots of great memories. With Our Deepest Sympathy and Love, Mike, Kathy, Bubba, Kendra, Cade and Chase Williams
Kathy Williams
Friend
August 21, 2020
Thinking of all of you during this time. Much love, Joyce and Michael
Joyce Parent
Family
August 20, 2020
DC WAS ONE OF A KIND. CONDOLENCES TO DOTS AND THE THE ENTIRE SCHNEIDMILLER FAMILY.

JIM SCHAAF
Jim Schaaf
Friend
August 19, 2020
Many fun memories with Don and the entire Schneidmiller family. So sorry Dots and family. You are all in our prayers. Hugs and peace to you all
Kellie Walker
Friend
