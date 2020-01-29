|
|
Donald D. Harris, age 76, of Wesleyville, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Altoona, Pa. on November 15, 1943.
Donald was an employee of General Electric for 28 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Donald was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post #571, VFW Post 4789 and a volunteer at the VA Hospital for many years.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Coletta M. Harris Albright; his grandparents who raised him, Bertha and Jesse Harris; and one brother, Louis Albright.
He is survived by his fianceé of over 52 years, Sue Gates; his son, David Ulibarri; his daughter, Dawn Marie Harris; his sister, Linda Barr; his brother, Daniel Albright; several cousins, including James and George Harris; several grandchildren, including Cortney Marie Miller, two great-grandchildren and one nephew.
Friends may gather at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Debra Rogosky. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post #571.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Times Old Newsies, 205 West 12th St. Erie, PA 16534.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020