Donald Dennis Drake, age 62, of Lake City, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on August 19, 1957, a son of the late Ralph and Doris Scott Drake.
Don graduated from General McLane High School in 1976.
He was a car enthusiast; he loved his family and dog, King, and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Drake.
Don is survived by his lifelong partner, Anna Bernardini; two sons, Donald Drake, Jr. of Summit and Michael Drake (fiancé Angela Vorse) of Conneaut, Ohio; two brothers, Roxan Drake of Blythe, Calif. and David (Lynn) Drake of Girard; and eight sisters, Susan Kennelley and Gail Ginnery, both of Waterford, Gloria Corbett, Carol Drake, Laura Aikens and Bonnie Stockton, all of Erie, Joyce Snay of Winooski, Vt., and his twin sister, Donna (Roy) Barnard of North East. He is further survived by three granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 112 W. 3rd St., Waterford, PA 16441, on Saturday, December 21st at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Chuck Cammarata officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019