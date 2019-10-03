|
Donald "Don" Lynn Burlingham, age 64, of Wattsburg, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends. He was born in Erie, on July 14, 1955.
On October 1, 1977, Don married his lifetime partner, Christy. He worked as a truck driver for many years. Don was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed mowing his lawn, riding his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing, and he loved exploring and mining for gold, diamonds and gems.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Christy Malliard Burlingham; son, Larry; mother, Shirley Skinner Burlingham; brother, Ralph Sr. (Carrie); sisters, Barb Sturgis, Eunice Rhodes (Brad), and Nona Weaver (George); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Winkler, Sr.; and his cousin, Harry Skinner.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow at the Wattsburg Social Hall, 9617 North Street, Wattsburg.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019