Donald "Don" Maus entered eternal life on December 25, 2019. His spirit will be carried on by his husband, Joe Welsh, his brothers Tim, Dan and Dave, his sisters, Cindy, Paula and Diane, his many nieces and nephews, and countless friends and loved ones.
Don has been reconnected eternally with his mother and father, Bill and Pat Maus, his brother Tom, his sister Mary Pat and his many furry friends, which he had rescued and provided endless love to over the years.
He received his BA from Gannon University and his Masters in Social Work at The University of Pittsburgh. He 'carried on' and worked at the VA Hospital as a social worker for many years retiring just last year. Don was an extremely passionate and generous person filled with immeasurable kindness. He put immense love into everything he did from cooking and creating beautiful art to using his green thumb in the garden, traveling, and supporting those he loved with his encouragement and time. The greatest gift he gave to everyone was his presence of his being because he has an irreplaceable soul, and he will be incredibly missed by all he touched throughout his life.
There will be no formal viewing or service at this time.
Professional Services by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Pittsburgh. Please make any donations to any animal rescue of your choice or Pressley Ridge children's foster and community based services: www.pressleyridge.org. Www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019