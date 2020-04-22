|
|
Donald Anthony Dandrea, Sr., age 80, of Erie passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born September 1, 1939 in Uniontown, Pa., the son of the late James and Eva Delligatti Dandrea.
Donald was a veteran of the US Army and had worked as a self-employed contractor.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws; Oswald "Ozzie" and Lorraine Raszler; a brother, James Dandrea II; and a sister-in-law, Jacelyn Buffum.
Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie Raszler Dandrea; a son Donald Dandrea, Jr. and his wife Sheryl Scutella Dandrea and two grandchildren, Justin and Karrena White. He is the brother of Marie DeCarlucci, Lois Monahan, Evelyn Mozur, Peter Dandrea and Rita Masi and is the brother-in-law to Susan Hunt (Richard), Cynthia Raszler, Daniel Raszler, and Jeffrey Raszler (Carlene). Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020