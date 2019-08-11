|
|
Donald E. Eagley, 90, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born September 24, 1928 in Erie, a son of late Karl C. and Nellie M. (Fairburn) Eagley.
Donald was raised and educated in Girard, graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1946. Following high school he enlisted in the US Army during the occupational force following WW2 combat operations. He was deployed to Puson, Korea, with the 60th Military Government HQ, serving 14 months as Chief of a Fire Department. Upon his honorable discharge in 1948 from the military he returned home and began attending Penn State University Behrend Campus, while working at Girard Manufacturing in Quality Control. Later he worked for BWI Inc., in Fairview retiring in 1996.
He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Fairview, enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and his beloved cats. He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 in Girard and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene R.(Wurst) Eagley, to whom he was married to for 61 years, a daughter, Chris Ann Carlson (Eric) of St Louis, Mo., two sons, Raymond K. Eagley (Melissa) of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Donald E. Eagley (Christine) of Lake City; two sisters, Margaret E. Huber (Ronald) of Orlando Fla., Shirley A. Crawford (Jack) of Canastota, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Nancy Adams, of Lake City; six grandchildren, Laura, Sara, Jenna, Tanner, Madeline and Evan; three great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019