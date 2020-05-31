Donald E. Roberts
Donald E. Roberts, 91, was born on January 7, 1929 and passed away peacefully at LECOM at Presque Isle Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on May 22, 2020. Born and raised in Erie, he was a lifelong member of the Wayne Park Baptist Church.

In 1954, he moved to Bradenton, Fla. with his father Otis E. Roberts and his mother, Pearl Smith Roberts. He worked at Robert H. Prine Elementary School in the custodial department from 1957 to 1972. He also ran his own landscaping service on the weekends. He moved back to Erie and worked for the Millcreek Twp. School District as head custodian for many years. Donald retired from Millcreek schools after 18 years of service.

He enjoyed bowling, ping-pong, horseshoes, checkers, badminton and darts. He also liked watching western movies and rooting for the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed taking long rides with family and stopping to eat at diners all around Pennsylvania.

Donald is survived by his loving sister, Barbara A. Jablonski; his loving nephew, David E. Jablonski and many cousins in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
