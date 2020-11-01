1/1
Donald E. Sharp
1940 - 2020
Donald E. Sharp, age 80, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Friday, October 23, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He was born in Trenton, N.J. on October 11, 1940.

Donald was a resident of Twinbrook Manor for over 12 years. He worked for many businesses throughout his life, retiring in January of 2000. Donald enjoyed hunting both big and small game, fishing, gardening, and smoking meat in the homemade smoker that he built himself. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, playing cards, bingo, and watching football and NASCAR with his son-in-law, Anibal Colon. Donald also loved to go spotting for deer with his wife, Lois.

Donald is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer L. Shuman (Raymond Ringer) and Sandra A. Colon (Anibal); two brothers-in-law, Bruce Shuman (Alverta) and Alfred Shuman (Lori); one grandson, Gabriel Cruz; his very good friend, Kenneth P. Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois G. Shuman.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday, November 6, at 4 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
